Lumberjack World Championships Begin in Hayward

HAYWARD, Wis.-The Lumberjack World Championships have kicked off in Hayward as thousands are expected to attend this year’s annual event.

The international competition showcases the best in sawing, chopping, speed climbing, and log rolling.

