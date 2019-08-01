One Injured After Single Vehicle Crash in Britt

The Drivers Vehicle Went Airborne After Hitting an Embankment

BRITT, Minn. – A 65-year-old Britt woman was transported to the Virginia Hospital for non-life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in rural Britt.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the crash on the Britt Bypass Road around 2:00 p.m.

When authorities arrived on scene they found the vehicle had been traveling northwest in the 7200 block of Britt Bypass Road when it crossed the center line and went into the oncoming lane’s ditch, hit an embankment, went airborne, and struck a tree.

The driver, and sole occupant, was transported to the Virginia Hospital by ambulance for her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.