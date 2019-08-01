Spirit Valley Days Kicks Off with Annual Parade

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Valley days in West Duluth kicked off with its annual parade down Grand Avenue.

The parade drew hundreds of families from the area to stop by and watch.

Schools, businesses, and organizations took part in the parade

A few politicians also road through the festivities and the Shriners came through doing tricks in vintage cars.

“Its something that keeps West Duluth alive. Spirit Valley days are pretty important to a lot of people and we need to pass it on to our youth,” said Clayton Wrazidlo.

Spirit Valley days continues tomorrow with the pancake breakfast. The festival ends on Sunday.