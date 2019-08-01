Spirit Valley Days Traffic Advisory
Festival Runs From August 1-3
DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Valley Days kicks off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, resulting in several road closures on Thursday and Saturday.
Ramsey Street between Central Avenue and 57th Avenue West will remain open throughout this year’s Spirit Valley Days.
Thursday, August 1 – Parade
- Traffic
- 59th Avenue West between Raleigh Street and Grand Avenue will close around 4:30 p.m. with the parade beginning at 6:00 p.m. Streets will re-open by 7:30 p.m.
- All avenues and exits onto Grand between 59th Avenue West and Central Avenue will close during the Parade.
- Eastbound traffic on Grand Avenue will be detoured north on 59th Avenue West toward Cody Street and Eighth Street
- Westbound traffic on Grand Avenue will be detoured north on Central Avenue toward Cody Street on Eighth Street
- Parking
- No parking will be allowed on either side of Grand Avenue along the parade route, on 59th Avenue West from Raleigh Street to Grand Avenue, on Central Avenue from Grand Avenue to Ramsey Street, and on Ramsey Street from Central Avenue to Mike Colalillo Drive.
- Vehicle in violation of the “No Parking” signs will be tagged and towed.
- DTA Changes
- Cody Street will serve as a detour. Westbound buses will turn up Central Avenue and travel west on Cody to 59th Avenue West.
- Eastbound buses will turn up 59th Avenue West to Cody Street and travel east to Central Avenue.
Saturday, August 3 – Car Show
The Block Party Starts at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m. The Car Show runs from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Traffic
- Grand Avenue between Central Avenue and 59th Avenue West will close to vehicle traffic from 8:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. to allow for set-up and teardown.
- All avenues and exits onto Grand between 59th Avenue West and Central Avenue will close during the Car Show, and driveways leading onto Grand Avenue will be closed.
- Parking
- No parking will be allowed on either side of Grand Avenue between 59th Avenue West and Central Avenue during this event.
- Vehicles in violation will be tagged and towed.
- DTA Changes
- Cody Street will serve as a detour. Westbound buses will turn up Central Avenue and travel west on Cody to 59th Avenue West.
- Eastbound buses will turn up 59th Avenue West to Cody Street and travel east to Central Avenue.