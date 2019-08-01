Spirit Valley Days Traffic Advisory

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Valley Days kicks off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, resulting in several road closures on Thursday and Saturday.

Ramsey Street between Central Avenue and 57th Avenue West will remain open throughout this year’s Spirit Valley Days.

Thursday, August 1 – Parade

Traffic 59 th Avenue West between Raleigh Street and Grand Avenue will close around 4:30 p.m. with the parade beginning at 6:00 p.m. Streets will re-open by 7:30 p.m. All avenues and exits onto Grand between 59 th Avenue West and Central Avenue will close during the Parade. Eastbound traffic on Grand Avenue will be detoured north on 59 th Avenue West toward Cody Street and Eighth Street Westbound traffic on Grand Avenue will be detoured north on Central Avenue toward Cody Street on Eighth Street

Parking No parking will be allowed on either side of Grand Avenue along the parade route, on 59 th Avenue West from Raleigh Street to Grand Avenue, on Central Avenue from Grand Avenue to Ramsey Street, and on Ramsey Street from Central Avenue to Mike Colalillo Drive. Vehicle in violation of the “No Parking” signs will be tagged and towed.

DTA Changes Cody Street will serve as a detour. Westbound buses will turn up Central Avenue and travel west on Cody to 59 th Avenue West. Eastbound buses will turn up 59 th Avenue West to Cody Street and travel east to Central Avenue.



Saturday, August 3 – Car Show

The Block Party Starts at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m. The Car Show runs from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.