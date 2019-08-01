Superior Native Amy Flessert to Compete in Swimming World Championships

Amy Flessert will compete in five events during the FINA World Masters Championships later this month.

DULUTH, Minn. – Superior native Amy Flessert will be competing later this month in the FINA World Masters Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

This is Flessert’s third time competing at worlds, when she traveled to Montreal in 2014 and Budapest, Hungary in 2017 and she’s known since then that she wanted another chance at worlds.

“I grew up in a family, there were six of us kids and we were all on swim team. One thing I really enjoy about this is getting to share my experience with my sister that’s nine years younger than me,” Flessert said.

Flessert qualified in six events and will compete in five, including three different freestyle events plus the 50- and 200-meter breaststrokes, during worlds Aug. 12-18.