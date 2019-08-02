2-Year-Old Boy Killed in Hit and Run

16-year-old girl also injured in incident; suspect in custody

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – A fatal hit and run killed a two-year-old boy Thursday afternoon in Northeast Itasca Township, about fifteen miles north of Nashwauk.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 16-year-old girl was pushing a stroller along Highway 65 with a two-year-old boy inside.

A southbound pickup crossed onto the shoulder, striking the girl and the stroller.

The two-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sixteen-year-old was taken to a Duluth hospital with non-life threatening but significant injuries.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of driving the pickup.

He’s being held in Itasca County Jail on suspicion of Criminal Vehicular Homicide –Hit and Run, Criminal Vehicular Operation-Great Bodily Harm, and Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.