5th Annual Billing’s Park Days Begins Today

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The fifth annual Billing Park Day’s celebration began today with a fleet of fun activities for the whole family.

Activities included a bean bag tournament and a rummage sale and one vendor literally brought the sale and the customers to her front door with her handmade items.

Stone Sostre owner Ellen Kreidler says, “Other years I have done a rummage sale in the front yard and had a lot of success with that but I do weekend craft festivals and I thought what the heck.. I’ll try putting my craft tent tote in the front yard and see how it goes and put a different twist on the rummage days.”

The rummage sale continues through Friday and Saturday and the festival comes to a rocking end Saturday evening with a live band at Jimmy’s Saloon.