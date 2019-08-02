City on the Hill Music Festival Draws Thousands to the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Concert goers packed Bayfront Festival Park to celebrate the city on the hill music festival.

The two day christian music concert features a lineup of headline acts like Skillet and Bethel Music.

This is the fifth year for the annual festival.

It draws nearly five thousand visitors from across the United States to the Northland over the entire weekend.

The festival is a volunteer based event about 250 volunteers are needed to make it happen.

City on the Hill Music Festival concludes tomorrow.