Coaches Corner: Al Sands and Mike McKean

For this week's segment, we talk boxing with the "Haitian Temptation" Al Sands.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we’re talking with local pro boxer Al Sands about his upcoming fight next Friday at the Grand Casino in Hinckley. We also spoke with his trainer Mike McKean about what they learned from Sands’ bouts overseas.