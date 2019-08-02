Duluth Native CJ Ham Ready for Year Four with Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. – Vikings training camp is well underway and Duluth native CJ Ham is looking forward to his fourth season in the purple and gold.

After being an undrafted free agent and spending most of his rookie season on the practice squad, the Denfeld alum has found himself in a comfortable spot for his fourth year. Ham saw playing time in every game over the past two years and is ready to get going for another season to see what he can accomplish in year four.

“It feels amazing. I can’t believe it’s number four already. It goes by so fast. I’m just looking forward to enjoying this time and getting better as a team,” said Ham.

After the team fell short of expectations last season, the Vikings fullback is looking forward to what the team can accomplish this season. With Kevin Stefanski being promoted to offensive coordinator and a healthy batch of weapons, Ham believes this will be a good year for the Vikings.

“The fullback is definitely present in this offense and two tight ends. We’re just excited to be able to get big and play a physical game of football. We have weapons all over the field. It’s a good problem to have. Obviously try to feed everyone but it’s a good problem to have and everybody’s going to contribute,” Ham said.