Hayward Wilderness Zoo for Sale

HAYWARD, Wis.-The 35 acre Wild Wilderness Zoo located south of Hayward is celebrating 50 years in business.

Now, however, the owners are ready to move on.

With the future of the zoo, its animals and all of its attractions up in the air- the current owners are hoping that whoever purchases the land will keep the zoo going.

“If we do sell it, whoever does buy it keeps the Hayward tradition going and the wilderness walk remains intact and all the animals will stay and everything will continue as it has in the past,” Wilderness Walk owner Dan Weber says.

The owner says, if the zoo is sold, he and his wife will plan on purchasing an RV and traveling across the country.