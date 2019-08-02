Huskies Sweep Express, Stay in Control of Playoff Hopes

Nico Lima scored four runs while Collin Hopkins drove in four in Duluth's win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Huskies used another big night at the plate to sweep a pivotal series against the Eau Claire Express, who won the Great Plains East first half division, winning Friday’s game 12-7.

Nico Lima went 4-for-5 with four runs scored while Collin Hopkins went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs. Ricky Reynoso was strong on the mound, picking up the win while striking out five over five innings.

The Huskies now have a three game lead over La Crosse for the second half title. Duluth will travel to Thunder Bay for a two games series, starting on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.