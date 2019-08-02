Northlander Wins Highest Honor at AirVenture Award Show

DULUTH, Minn.-Out of planes from all over the country, a Northlander won a prestigious award for his homemade aircraft in Oshkosh, Wisc.

Michael Shannon of Duluth entered his homemade seaplane into the Air Venture Aircraft Award Show to be scored and judged having little idea he’d end up receiving the gold Lindy Award named after Charles Lindbergh, one of the highest honors given during the event.

Pilot and award winner Michael Shannon says, “I did want to have it judged and see if I could win an award with it. I was a plenty happy aviator even not winning an award, but that was the icing on the cake. I did not expect to win the grand prize.”

Over 10,000 planes were shown and over 600,000 viewers were in attendance – a record for the week long event.