Six People Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Near Eyota
The Crash Remains Under Investigation
EYOTA, Minn. – According to the Minnesota State Patrol, six people were killed in an early Friday morning crash.
The crash happened on I-90 near Eyota.
Minnesota State Patrol reports that a vehicle was travelling the wrong way, heading eastbound, when it struck another vehicle heading westbound on I-90.
Three occupants were killed in each vehicle.
I-90 is now back open in both directions.
Notifications of the deceased are still pending.
The crash remains under investigation. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.