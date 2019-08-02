Six People Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Near Eyota

The Crash Remains Under Investigation
EYOTA, Minn. – According to the Minnesota State Patrol, six people were killed in an early Friday morning crash.

The crash happened on I-90 near Eyota.

Minnesota State Patrol reports that a vehicle was travelling the wrong way, heading eastbound, when it struck another vehicle heading westbound on I-90.

Three occupants were killed in each vehicle.

I-90 is now back open in both directions.

Notifications of the deceased are still pending.

The crash remains under investigation. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

