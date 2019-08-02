Smokey Bear to Celebrate 75th Birthday at Tall Timber Days

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – This year marks the 7th birthday of Smokey Bear and his fire prevention campaign.

Celebrations are happening throughout Minnesota, including a celebration at Tall Timber Days in Grand Rapids on Saturday, August 3rd.

Smokey will make appearances at the Tall Timber education booth, located in the northwest corner of the Old Central School in downtown Grand Rapids.

Everybody is encouraged to stop by and say “hi” to Smokey.