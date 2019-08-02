St. Scholastica Student hit by car on London Road

The Incident Remains Under Investigation
DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities say a St. Scholastica football player has sustained significant injuries after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

Duluth Police report the accident happened at approximately 12:00 a.m. in the area of 19th Avenue East and London Road.

Officers responded to a call of a male lying in the road after being hit by a 2006 Dodge Caravan.

The 18-year-old female driver told officers she did not see the 21-year-old male in the road and did not have time to hit the brakes.

Police say evidence at the scene aligned with her reports of the incident.

Phone use and/or alcohol are not thought to be factors in the accident.

The male was transported to Essentia with significant injuries.

The driver was not cited but the incident remains under investigation.

