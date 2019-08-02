Twin Ports Celebrates 29th Anniversary for American Disabilities Act

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday marked the 29th anniversary since the American Disabilities Act was implemented in the United States.

The organization Access North Independent Living hosted a concert in the park celebration to commemorate the day.

The ADA was enacted in 1990 to better improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

The anniversary celebration is another way for the ADA community to bring light to continued efforts for inclusion of people with disabilities.

Park Point Pavilion was full of people commemorating the 29th anniversary of the ADA.

Special guests like Musician Gaelynn Lea performed to uplift the crowd.

Those who work with people with disabilities say the celebration helps bring awareness to the ADA’s impact.

“Its really important that we continue to embrace the ADA and all of the fact that now everyone has equal access to the dream that is America,” said Access North Executive Director Don Burnette.

St. Louis County is taking precautionary steps to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities.

They are implementing a transitional plan assessing sidewalks, pedestrian ramps, and traffic signals along St. Louis County roads for ADA compliance.

But over the years there have been challenges.

“We have been working on pedestrian improvements for the last 20-something years. Obviously design guidance has changed in terms of what is ADA accessible. Ten years ago, what was ADA accessible is not defined as ADA accessible today,” said St. Louis County Traffic Engineer Victor Lund.

The new plan is expected to cost nearly 25 million dollars to get the county in full compliance.

But officials say most of the county roads are already accessible.

St. Louis county is expected to be completely ADA accessible by 2020.