Two Arrested for Shots Fired in Cascade Park Area

DULUTH, Minn. – Two individuals were arrested Wednesday night for firing shots in the Cascade Park area in Duluth.

According to reports, officers responded to the scene and were provided “excellent descriptions of three individuals” by witnesses in the park at the time of the incident.

Officers located the three suspects at 5th Avenue East and 4th Street where two of the three suspects were apprehended while the third fled on foot.

The suspect who fled was apprehended by officers who found evidence related to a loaded hand gun and shell casings.

One of the suspects, a 25-year-old man, was arrested for obstructing the legal process

The other suspect, a 19-year-old man, was arrested for two counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a dangerous firearm, carrying a weapon without a permit, and fleeing a police officer.

The third suspect was found to be involved in the incident but was not arrested.

No injuries were reported.