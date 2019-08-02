Two-Year-Old Boy Killed in Nashwauk Fatal Hit-and-Run

NASHWAUK, Minn. – Stuffed bears and flowers are what’s left at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a young boy.

16-year-old girl Lexi Carroll was pushing two-year-old Logan Dean Klennert on Thursday at about 1 p.m. on the shoulder of Highway 65 at milepost 188 when a pickup truck swerved and hit them from behind.

38-year-old Jake Michael Place who has multiple prior convictions including drug offenses fled the scene only to be arrested later in his truck with the assistance of a Minnesota power helicopter who spotted the vehicle.

On Friday, Place had his first court appearance and has six felony charges against him including criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Lexi Carroll, the 16-year-old babysitter, who was also hit is requiring extensive medical treatment and treating physicians say she might require an amputation of her foot.

“It’s going to be a long process, it’s a life changing event the family will never be the same. Their lives will never be the same,” said a man connected with the family, Brian Mertesdorf.

Neighbors heard the sound and went running to find the two-year-old boy dead at the scene.

The neighbor, Sherri Kokkinen, who was first on the scene stressed that she held the boy to make sure he was cradled and comforted in case he was still taking his last breaths.