UMD Women’s Hockey Team Hosts Summer Youth Camp

It is the first time the camp was held at Amsoil Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, some of the brightest and best youth girls hockey players will get to learn from some of the best in the game at UMD.

The Bulldogs women’s hockey team held their annual summer camp at Amsoil Arena. The girls came from all over the country, including seven different states and a even few from Canada. Head coach Maura Crowell says this is the best turnout she’s seen since joining the program.

“It’s our first year being at Amsoil Arena and as you know, this place sells itself so that’s huge. Bringing 83 campers up to our campus here for the weekend is so important to our recruiting process in getting the word out there on our program and our university,” Crowell said.

“Girls want to come, see the campus, be on the ice and getting to be coaches by our coaches and then get to be around some of our players so it’s really cool that we had such a big turnout,” forward Reagan Haley said.

Campers received on and off-ice instruction from UMD coaches, as well as players, who are quick to volunteer for the camp each year it comes around.

“It’s really cool to feel like you’re showing off that this is where we get to play and this is what we do. All these girls are coming up and looking up to us and we know that. It’s really cool to feel like we’re their mentors for a few days,” said Haley.

“The fact that they want to do this on one of their summer weekends just shows the character and gratitude that they have for their experience here at UMD and they want to keep that going. They’re very aware of continuing the pipeline that we have of great hockey here in our women’s program,” Crowell said.