Update: 2-Year-Old Boy Killed in Hit and Run, Suspect Charged

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – A fatal hit and run killed a two-year-old boy Thursday afternoon in Northeast Itasca Township, about fifteen miles north of Nashwauk.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 16-year-old girl was pushing a stroller along Highway 65 with a two-year-old boy inside.

A southbound pickup crossed onto the shoulder, striking the girl and the stroller.

The two-year-old, identified as Logan Klennert, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sixteen-year-old, identified as Alexia Carroll, was taken to a Duluth hospital with non-life threatening but significant injuries.

Authorities say 38-year-old Jake Michael Place has been formally charged with two counts of Criminal Vehicular Homicide, four counts of Felony Criminal Vehicular Operation, and one count of Driver Fail to Stop for Collision.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.