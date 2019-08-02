West Duluth Celebrates Opening of Quarry Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Residents celebrated the grand opening of Quarry Park in West Duluth.

The new park features new multi-use trails that lead through Skyline Parkway.

A nine hole disk golf course is open for the community to play.

And it is also the newest playground for avid rock climbers.

Organizers say the project was a long time coming since it began back in 2014.

“We realized that we have an active climbing community but a lot of their sites were not on public land. This being one of them. They wanted to make sure that they could secure this land for future climbers,” said Assistant Park Manager Lisa Luokkala.

Cyclists of the Gitchee Gumee Shores, Duluth Climbers Coalition and the Lake Superior Disc Golf community made the project possible through cash and in–kind donations.

Quarry park is also eligible for tourism tax funding.