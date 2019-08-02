YOHO! Boom Running in the Lumberjack World Championships

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Last Year Brittney Merlot Log Rolled, Now She Attempts Boom Running For The First Time!

HAYWARD, Wisc. — In this weeks Active Adventures, Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot is boom running at the Lumberjack World Championships semifinals. She’s never done it before and will make her first attempt this morning on LIVE TV! Ellie Davenport, offers her words of wisdom as she has been a pro log roller and boom runner since she was 15 years old. Join Davenport in a play by play as Merlot attempts her chances across the lake, running across floating logs.

Watch the pro’s tomorrow, Saturday August 3, 2019!

The 60th Lumberjack World Championships take place from 11am – 8:30pm at the Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward, Wisconsin.

It’s a historical place, where the sounds of timber still ring, as the Namekagon River used to be a holding pond for log drives back in the day.

Competitors come from all over the world, to put on quite a show. This event attracts over 12,000 spectators, that flock into the Northwoods for this fierce competition.

