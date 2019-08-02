YOHO! Lumberjacks & Lumberjills Competing In Lumberjack World Championships

Swing, Chop and Axe Your Way Into Hayward Wisconsin This Weekend

HAYWARD, Wis.-The smell of fresh cut lumber is taking over in Hayward at the second day of the 60th Annual Lumberjack World Championships.

Lumberjacks and Lumberjills are swinging, axing, chopping, sawing, log rolling, climbing and boom running into 24 different events in Hayward, Wisconsin this weekend.

Today was the semifinals, marking who will be competing in tomorrow’s World Championship rounds.

Competitors came from all over the world, to put on quite a show. This event attracts over 12,000 spectators, that flock into the Northwoods for this fierce competition.

One competitor from Quebec, Canada personally hand makes saws that are a hot item at the competition. He says that the extra touch brings wins.

“It’s not a joke, it’s razor sharp. When I do finishing the stoning it’s before it’s ready to go. I’m taking a piece of paper making sure everything will slice the paper. Just like a razor blade.” Said Jean Pierre Mercier, the owner of Mercier Racing Saws.

The last day of the event is tomorrow from 11am – 8:30pm at the Lumberjack Bowl.

It’s a historical place, where the sounds of timber still ring as the Namekagon River used to be a holding pond for log drives back in the day.

For more information click HERE.