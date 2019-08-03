135th St. Louis County Fair

CHISOLM, Minn. – The St. Louis County Fair is often thought of as a staple of summer in Northern Minnesota.

Horses, cows, pigs and other animals gathered with their owners at the 135th St. Louis County Fair.

For the farmers and 4-H kids it is about so much more than just showing off their animals.

“Every year families gather they come to the fair to share experiences to share the food and share the excitement,” said Ed Nelson, who owns Mr. Ed’s farm in Hibbing which allows children an up close look with his horses.

4-H participants bring many furry friends and livestock to show at the fair and they say taking care of an animal teaches them life skills like being a hard worker.

“I get up every morning and go down to my grandmother’s farm to take care of my animals to catch them to feed them then to give them baths,” said Katelyn Slettom who raises cows at her family farm in Warba.

Many times 4-H members raise their animal to be harvested for food.

They say that can be a hard but valuable lesson to learn.

“I understand that I am going to get emotionally attached to him. But it’s ok because in the end I know that he is going to be supporting my family for about a year for everything he provides to us,” said Slettom.

Marc Pittman owns a team of massive draft horses.

He stresses that it is important to show people how things were done when animals were more heavily relied on.

“It’s part of the US history from where we started to where technology has taken over to take us today. this is the backbone of how everything started,” said Pittman of Pittman Percherons.

The fair goes through Sunday in Chisholm where the farmers are clearly enjoying themselves.

