Annual Art Von Memorial Tournament Brings 47 Youth Baseball Teams to Duluth

The tournament is in honor of Duluth native Art Von, who brought youth baseball to the area decades ago.

DULUTH, Minn. – Baseball players and fans from across the state came to the Northland as one of Minnesota’s oldest youth baseball tournaments returned to Duluth this weekend for the 25th annual Art Von Memorial Tournament.

The tournament started on Friday and wraps up on Sunday, and features 47 teams playing in five different divisions ages 10 through 14. The tournament is in honor of Duluth native Art Von, who brought youth baseball the forefront years ago.

“Art Von originated Duluth little league, I believe back in the 60s, and was a part of organizing it and bringing it on the national scale to bring us part of a larger origination. Since that time, we just recently moved into Gopher State MYAS, which is a state run organization here in the last year, which expands those opportunities for those same kids here within the state of Minnesota. So we’re building on his legacy and making the next steps to ensure that these types of opportunities for all these kids continues to happen,” tournament director Seth Marsolek said.

Organizers said they’re expecting 3,000 to 4,000 people to show up throughout the weekend.

The tournament will conclude Sunday afternoon with Championship games taking place at 4 and 6 p.m. at the Lake Park baseball fields.

For more information, head to the Lake Park Baseball website.