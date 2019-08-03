Celebrities In School Buses Tear Up Proctor Speedway

Celebrity Bus Race kicks off Midsummer Night of Mayhem.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The roars of engines is a normal sound at Proctor Speedway.

But these engines are newcomers- school buses.

The Speedway’s Midsummer Night of Mayhem kicked off with the fan favorite Celebrity Bus Races.

Business owners, city officials, and more community members got behind the wheel of a bus drifting around the track to win the coveted trophy.

“Just to go fast, as fast as I can,” said this year’s winner, Gary Novak of Proctor City Council.

“I actually won last year and this time we had a little more competition out there so the buses were a little fast.”

FOX 21’s own Sam Ali was behind the wheel of Bus 10.

He didn’t win, but got a participation trophy, coming in 5th of 6th place.