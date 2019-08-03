Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad Season Kicks Off

After delay due to mechanical issues, train leaves for first trip from West Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad took its first trip of the year out of West Duluth Saturday.

The train normally starts in June but due to some mechanical issues and rideaway issues with high water on the St. Louis River, the first departure was pushed back.

The Railroad runs along the river to the St. Louis River Estuary.

“It’s good to meet people and to see their enjoyment we always have people that come back they tell on how much they’ve enjoyed it,” said Dave Moore, Vice President of Engineering and Conductor for the first trip.

“We’re a really great tourist service here in West Duluth and we contribute to the economy of the cities.”

The volunteer-run, non-profit railroad runs until mid-October.

You can buy tickets online or at the ticket on Grand Avenue.