Nashwauk Man Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run Released on Bail

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – Jake Michael Place, the 38-year-old Nashwauk man facing charges for a fatal hit-and-run, has been released on bail.

Place was being held in Itasca County Jail on a $400,000 bail without conditions and a $200,000 bail with conditions.

According to the Itasca County Jail, he posted at least $20,000 on Friday and was released on bail with conditions.

Those conditions include no alcohol, no drugs unless prescribed, no bars, that he makes all court appearances, agrees to drug testing, and makes no contact with the hit-and-run victim’s family.

Place faces seven charges related to the hit-and-run, including criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of a controlled substance.

He is accused of striking and killing 2-year-old Logan Dean Klennert and striking and injuring 16-year-old Lexi Carroll when his truck swerved off Highway 65 on Thursday afternoon.

Place has multiple prior convictions including drug offenses.

He is set to appear in court on August 12th.