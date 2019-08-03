New WWI Memorial Unveiled in West Duluth

The slabs take the place of small brass markers that had fallen in disrepair.

DULUTH, Minn. – The new WWI monument is two Mesabi black granite slabs etched with the names of the 22 West Duluth soldiesr who served in WWI and the names of Duluth’s 167 Gold Star men and woman.

At Saturday’s ceremony, representative Pete Stauber gave a reminder that freedom is not free.

“No words I say here today can sufficiently express the gratitude we have for brave Americans who are service or who have served this nation we owe them an immeasurable debt that cannot be repaid,” said Stauber.

The project was funded through Duluth’s half and half sales tax as part of a larger initiative to invest in public parks and trail improvements.