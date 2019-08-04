Duluth Says Goodbye To Thomas After Another Year

Thomas's Visit coupled with the Big Boy Steam Engine's brought about 30,000 people to Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- Sunday was the final day of Thomas the Tank Engine and his friend Percy’s visit to Duluth.

Organizers say around 18,000 people visited Thomas and Percy over the past two weekends, making an estimated economic impact of $8.5 million in the Northland.

The two trains also bring out about 200 volunteers from different community organizations, who also receive some help from Thomas.

“They represent church groups, they represent cheerleading groups, high schools, special clubs, organizations, fraternities, all of them earn donations to their organizations for volunteering,” said North Shore Scenic Railroad Executive Director, Ken Buehler.

“So Thomas is very generous in that regard.”

Thomas’s visit came on the heels of the Big Boy Steam Engine’s, making the total attendance to the Depot over the past few weeks around 30,000 people.