Golfers Raise Money for Military Familes in World’s Largest Golf Outing

Enger Park Golf Course hosted the golf scramble on Sunday, with all funds going to the Fisher House Foundation.

DULUTH, Minn. – Golfers of all ages and skills hit the links Sunday morning at Enger Park Golf Course for a fun, competitive 18 hole scramble all for a good cause.

The World’s Largest Golf Outing is the single largest charitable golf event that’s held at over 100 golf courses around the country. The main event takes place on Monday, but Enger Park decided to hold it a day early in hopes for a better turnout.

The World’s Largest Golf Outing raises money for the Fisher House Foundation, which is a place where families of veterans and military members can stay at for free, while their loved ones receive treatment.

Over 60 golfers came out for Sunday’s event that featured the four-person team scramble, a putting contest and raffles.

This is the fifth year that Enger Park has participated in this event, and they love the chance to play golf for a good cause.

“The cause is unbelievable. All of the proceeds and the dollars raised go to the Fisher House Foundation. They’re a great organization to work with. The education and the seminars that we as employees have been learning about Fisher House, it’s awesome,” General Manager of the Enger Park Golf Course Mike Bender said.

As of Sunday morning, World’s Largest Golf Outing had raised over $275,000 around the country and organizers at Enger Park Golf Course said that they’re expecting to have personally raised close to $3,000 for the Fisher House Foundation.

Learn more about the World’s Largest Golf Outing and the Fisher House Foundation on the World’s Largest Golf Outing website.