Meet the Huskies: Joey Zwak

For this week's segment, we feature a new addition to the Huskies, who grew up and has played his entire baseball career in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – As a Duluth native and Duluth East grad, joining the huskies was a surreal moment for infielder Joey Zwak.

“It’s always in the back of your mind, when you come here as a little kid, when you’re 5 or 6 years old, you watch a game with your parents, have a hot dog. It’s like, oh, maybe one day I’ll be able to play here. It’s definitely something that’s really cool to be able to accomplish,” Zwak said.

Zwak’s entire baseball career has been in Duluth, as he chose to go right down the street and play college ball at St. Scholastica, where he plays on the same field that the Duluth Huskies play on.

“It’s the field that we play on every day at Scholastica so I’m very comfortable here. I’m very comfortable with the turf. You see a lot of guys over sliding bases and stuff so it’s kind of an advantage to come in knowing you have to slide a little early and the way that the field plays as an infielder with the hops and stuff like that,” Zwak said.

Zwak’s comfort at Wade Stadium helped him out when he joined the Huskies. In his debut on Thursday, Zwak went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored all three times.

“There’s always a little bit of nerves when it’s the first time but I felt like as the game progressed, I settled in and it felt natural. I saw a lot of fastballs early in the count so I tried to jump on those and not get myself into deep, two–strike counts and counts that would lead me to maybe swing at pitches that I didn’t want to,” Zwak said about his debut.

With just one week left in the Northwoods League season, Zwak is just enjoying his time back out here at Wade Stadium and hoping to make the most f being a Division III kid playing in a collegiate summer league right here in his hometown.

“The experience is mainly what I’m going for. It’s something that I’ve had a couple buddies play here and said the experience is just awesome. Guys from all over the place, there’s guys from Southern California, here from Texas from high division I schools and as a division III player, it’s kind of cool to be able to meet and talk to these players and get their perspective on baseball and see what they’re like, too,” Zwak said.