Three People Arrested At McDonald’s In Duluth

On Saturday night around 10 p.m., Duluth Police responded to a call of one person threatening another with what appeared to be a gun on the 2200-block of London Road.

Duluth Police found the car the suspect was driving pulling into the McDonald’s on London Road a short time later, and removed five people from the vehicle.

Officers found an Airsoft pistol inside the car.

The driver, an 18 year-old man,was arrested for making threats of violence. Police also arrested an 18 year-old man and a 16 year-old boy for outstanding warrants.