Carpenter’s Training Gets Students Ready to be Apprentices

OSHA Safety training conducted before three weeks of hands-on skills training.

DULUTH, Minn.- Northlanders interested in getting into carpentry attended a class at the Duluth Workforce Development building Monday.

The class focused on the OSHA safety guidelines, before students start the hands on portion of the training next week.

This comes as carpentry and trade jobs are experiencing a shortage in labor, so instructors say to get apprenticed for an important job that will serve you well.

“For one it is the manpower shortage that we’re seeing but for them it’s the benefit of having insurance, a good paying job they can support a family with, sustainable wages, retirement by the time they’re done,” said Lead Instructor at the Carpentry Training Institute, Thad Lintula.

If you’d like to pursue an apprenticeship in carpentry, visit the hiring haul at the Institute’s Hermantown location.