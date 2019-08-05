Kids Sew Up Some Rainbows and Unicorns

DULUTH, Minn. – Who doesn’t love rainbows and unicorns.

Well a few campers sewed some magical treasures at a four day camp hosted by Sew Duluth.

Young, beginner to advanced sewers used their creative minds to stitch away on the sewing machine

They made tote bags and pillows covered in rainbow and unicorns.

Over the years hand arts have been taken out of many school curriculum.

So without camps like this one many kids are no longer getting the exposure to activities like sewing

“During the school year I am a fifth grade teacher. I know that the kids want to create. They want to design. They want express themselves,” said Sew Duluth Owner Alethea Montgomery.

Next week Sew Duluth will host an Alpaca Camp for the young sewers.

For sign up information click here.