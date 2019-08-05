One Dead in ATV Accident in Lakeview Township

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. – A Carlton County ATV accident has left one male dead according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 12:06 p.m. Sunday on South Finn Road in Lakeview Township.

Authorities say the 36-year-old male driver was riding his ATV up and down the driveway of the family cabin when he lost control and hit a tree.

The victim was airlifted to Essentia in Duluth where he later died from his injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor to the accident.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.