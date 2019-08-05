Possible Interim Changes at Deadly Nashwauk Intersection

MnDOT held an open house for members of the community to weigh in.

NASHWAUK, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation met with members of the public in Nashwauk about improvements to the deadly intersection of Highways 169 and 65 that took the lives of two teenage boys in June.

MnDOT was working on the plans for the new intersection when the accident that claimed the lives of Trent Salminen and Aiden Patrick Hall occurred.

MnDOT also says that they are now working on putting in an interim precaution in the meantime before large-scale construction begins in summer 2020.

Tonight they were asking the public to weigh in on the interim changes.

“The interim plans range from highly restrictive from closing the median to less restrictive and that would also include eliminating the left turn from Nashwauk to just signing change which would be intersection ahead warning signs,” said James Miles, the district traffic engineer at MnDOT.

Mayor Calvin Saari has lived in Nashwauk for over 30 years and says that this intersection has always been dangerous and that though the community is grieving, they are thankful for MnDOT’s quick response.

“We can improve the situation a little bit and Ithink that the fact that the highway department has responded so quickly following these accidents is a really important step in the community,” says Mayor Saari.

MnDOT encourages anyone who has more opinions about the intersection to reach out.