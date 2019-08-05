Power Outages Reported Across the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Strong morning storms have led to power outages for many Northlanders.

According to the MN Power electric outage map roughly 948 customers are without power as of 11:29 a.m. throughout the area.

Lake Country Power’s outage viewer shows about 1,226 members affected by current power outages.

East Central Energy is reporting roughly 16 current power outages on their ECE outage map.

Minnesota Power says their crews are responding to the outages and power will be restored as quickly as possible.

To report an outage with MN Power you can visit https://mnpower.com/OutageCenter.