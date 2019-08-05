St. Cloud Girl Gets Her Wish Granted

DULUTH, Minn. – A little girl from Saint Cloud is getting her wish granted while on a special trip to Duluth, which was made possible by the Minnesota-based organization wishes and more.

Six year-old Lillian Johannes was diagnosed with acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

But Lillian has focused on the future like her dream to become a veterinarian.

Today that wish came true.

She received an experience of a lifetime as she learned what it is like to be a veterinarian at the Willard Munger Animal Care Center at Lake Superior Zoo.

“To kind of be able to be a normal kid and not have to worry about anything is wonderful. It is great. So for us too as parents to come out and not have to think about when the next doctor’s appointment is or when what ever is going to happen next,” said Alyssa Johannes

Six year-old Lillian learned about what it takes to care for these animals at the zoo.

She experienced what it’s like to perform surgery,on stuffed animals, not the real ones, and even looked at parasites through a microscope.

The experience not only fulfilled lillian’s wish but it also touched the hearts of those involved.

“I was absolutely honored to do this. It means a lot to me and I am glad we had the chance to give back to somebody who is very deserving. And it’s a once in a lifetime experience for me too,” said Vet Technician Amy Gallagher.

Lillian and her family aren’t finished with their trip around Duluth.

She will visit the Great Lakes Aquarium for more behind the scenes fun.