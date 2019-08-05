St. Scholastica Welcomes New President

DULUTH, Minn.-The College of Saint Scholastica welcomed their newest Saint Monday morning.

Dr. Barbara McDonald officially had her first day as President of the college.

During a welcome ceremony, she was able to meet students and faculty who say she’s exactly what they school needs.

“She brings a lot of experience with first generation students, which is a large portion of our students at CSS. We’re really excited. We think she’s the whole package,” Deen of School of Sciences, Alieen Beard says.

Dr. McDonald is the 13th President of the college.