Superfan Joe Garson Continues Support for Duluth Huskies

Garson has not missed or been late to a Huskies home game since the team's inception in 2006.

DULUTH, Minn. – Later this week, the Duluth Huskies will play their last two home games of the season. It’s also the final two home games for one Huskies superfan, who has been there with the team through the good times and the bad.

Wade Stadium is just as much a home for the Huskies as it is for Joe Garson. Even though Garson has not missed a Huskies home game since the team’s inception back in 2006, he’s been coming to the Wade since 1950 when the Duluth Dukes were in town.

“It was still Wade Stadium. They had pretty decent crowds and they were vocal. It wasn’t all that different,” Garson said.

And each home game, he has the same routine. He starts by grabbing his chair from the electrical room. Then he watches batting practice. When the gates open, Garson will grab two chicken sandwiches and a list of the starting lineups.And then it’s time to watch the game, which he scores himself.

And of course he’s got his favorites on the team.

“Dane Marrow was probably my favorite until he left. Matt Hogan because there isn’t anybody on the team that plays harder than him. Wade Meckler because of how he’s contributed to the team by playing every position. Another favorite of mine is Jack Corbell. It’s like Will Rogers once said: I never met a man I didn’t like. Well I never met a Husky I didn’t like,” said Garson.

But if you ask him who his favorite husky of all time is, he says the answer is easy.

“That would be Andy Marks from the 2007/2008 teams. I could talk forever about him. He was probably the greatest pitcher we ever had,” Garson said.

So much so that Garson has the game ball from Marks’s no-hitter back in 2007, the first one in Huskies’ history.

“I tuned it in on the radio and what I did was I scored the game. I never in my life before since scored a game over the radio and I scored that one for the no-hitter. I don’t know what made me do it. I’m glad I did,” Garson said.

And whether it’s a big win or a tough loss you can always expect Garson to be there the next day to cheer on his favorite team.

“The first half of the season I was tested pretty strongly. What kept me going through that rough first half was the fact that everybody knew that I never missed a game or was late, and I didn’t want to let them down. I wanted to keep the record. It’s kind of like Joe DiMaggio’s hitting streak,” said Garson.

“He takes a lot of time talking to families, talking to kids, talking to everybody about our team, about our players. He really goes out of his way to make sure you’re feeling comfortable. He’s a great ambassador for us,” Huskies general manager Greg Culver said.

“I’m so proud of this team every year. And even when we were doing so poorly in the first half, they’re still wonderful guys and I’m so happy to be a part of it. They do so much for me for my age. I come here and if I’m having a bad day, it all changes. It may be the closest I’ll ever get to heaven,” Garson said.