Superior Police Keep Training in Light of El Paso and Dayton Mass Shootings

Law Enforcement always on high alert, officers said.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It’s a situation officers never hope happens, but one that is important for them to be prepared for.

Superior Police Officers go through several active training sessions a year, which seem especially relevant now following the El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio shootings.

Superior PD trains both their officers and civilians from businesses and organizations for active shooter threats.

The realness of the situation is always front and center during training.

“Just the realization that this could happen, we take it very seriously,” said Sgt. Paul Winterscheidt, who manages the active shooter training for the department. “The chances of your house catching on fire is very small but you prepare for it.”

“We can teach our kids how to prepare for a house fire. We should do the same for an active shooter.”

There are often chances to avoid a threat before an active shooter event even happens, Winterscheidt said, by reporting anything you see or hear that causes suspicion.

The department will conduct its next officer training this week, and if you’d like to take your business or organization through the training, give them a call and schedule a session.