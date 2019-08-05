Trans Superior International Yacht Race Commences in Canal Park

Arctos, a boat and crew from Michigan, finished first in the 26th annual race.

DULUTH, Minn. – Boaters from all over ended up in Duluth on Monday as the 26th annual Biennial Trans Superior International Yacht Race ended in Canal Park.

The race is the world’s longest freshwater sailboat race and happens every other year. The course is 326 nautical miles, beginning in Whitefish Bay in Michigan and ending right here in Duluth.

Arctos, a boat and crew from Michigan, finished first in this year’s race, and the skipper said the crew is made up of a bunch of his friends who love going out on the water and racing together.

“This race has been on my bucket list. I’ve done it three times before, but I’ve never been first to finish and I’ve never skippered my own boat. So this is quite a treat for us to have finished first,” skipper/owner of Arctos Chuck Bayer said.