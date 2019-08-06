Battle Continues Over Polymet Mine

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Court of Appeals has issued a stay for the PolyMet wastewater permit.

The ruling involves a pollution discharge elimination system at the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine near Babbitt.

Several environment groups pushed for the stay.

The main issue is how the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency handled written comments for the permits. Critics say federal regulators’ criticisms were kept off the public record.

Pre-hearing conferences are scheduled to begin tomorrow on the stay of the water permit.

Additional challenges to the PolyMet permits are also pending.