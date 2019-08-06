Busy Weekend Ahead For City of Duluth

The waterfront will be busy with Blues Fest and Festival of Sail happening this weekend

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth will be extremely busy come the weekend as the Blues Festival and Festival of Sail invade the waterfront.

And with the Festival of Sail coming, it means the Vista Fleet will be running tours beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sunday until 10 p.m. on Tuesday which means more work for the Vista Fleet.

But those with the Fleet say events like this will be good for the community as a whole.

“It will be huge for Duluth to have this event. It brings people in from all over. It’s great for the local businesses, the restaurants, the hotels and then the vista fleet cruises as well”, said Katy Rochel, Vista Fleet Marketing Director.

The Blues Festival will kick off Friday night down at Bayfront Festival Park and run through Sunday.