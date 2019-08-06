Crews Finishing Fairlawn Mansion Roof Makeover

SUPERIOR, WI – Crews began replacing the roof of the mansion in Mid-June.

They are now putting the finishing touches on the tower, along with doing other maintenance.

It’s been 30 years since major work was last done on the roof.

Along with fixing the wear and tear, the new look will better represent the past look of the mansion.

“It was the back asphalt so now we changed it to more of a brown. So it would resemble more of what it would have looked like in the Pattison times with cedar shingles,” Superior Public Museums Executive Director, Megan Meyer says.

Fairlawn construction will wrap up over the next few weeks.