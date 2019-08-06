Duluth Home a ‘Total Loss’ After Early Morning Fire

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A three story home in Duluth was deemed a total loss after an early morning fire on Tuesday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire at 7795 Briar Like Drive West just before 3:00 a.m.

Authorities say no occupants were in the house at the time of the fire.

According to reports, a neighbor discovered the fire and called 911.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities say it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.