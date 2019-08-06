Explore Art in the Artists’ Studio at CHARAC Art Crawl This Weekend

Cable Hayward Area Arts Council holds 8th Annual Art Crawl through six Northwest Wisconsin towns.

HAYWARD, Wis.- This weekend the public is invited to take the Studio Art tour through six towns in Northwest Wisconsin during the 8th annual CHARAC (Cable Hayward Area Arts Council) Art Crawl.

The Crawl goes through Barnes, Drummond, Cable, Hayward, Springbrook, and Stone Lake.

CHARAC President Carol Morness stopped by the FOX21 Studio to chat about the art crawl, and how artists enjoy showcasing their art in this format.

This event will take place Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, August 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Signs will be posted along the roads directing visitors to twenty–two sites.

Since many studios will feature guest artists, there will be over fifty artists participating.

Brochures containing a map and numerous photos of artwork and studios are available at the Cable and Hayward Chambers of Commerce and at many other locations. During the art crawl there will be brochures at each studio.