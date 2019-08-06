First Resonders Treated to BBQ

DULUTH, Minn. – The Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center honored first responders on Tuesday with a barbecue.

The facility served up hot dogs and burgers and invited Duluth’s police, fire, ems, and all first responders to come and enjoy the live band to thank them for all they do.

“I think it’s important to keep positive connections with the community and let the first responders know that we appreciate them to show them that they are appreciated and that we are on their side,” said Kristina Karjala the activity director at Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center.

The first responders were also given goodie bags to take with them full of candy for a nice treat while they are on the job.